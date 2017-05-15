May 15 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc :

* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047

* Priced underwritten public offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior notes due 2047

* IFF intends to use net proceeds to repay at maturity $250 million of outstanding 6.25% Series A Senior Notes due Sept 27