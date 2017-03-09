Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
March 9 International Game Technology Plc
* International game technology plc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.88
* Q4 earnings per share $1.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2017 maintenance capital expenditures are expected to be $525-$575 million
* International game technology plc sees adjusted ebitda of $1,680-$1,760 million for full year 2017 period
* 2017 growth capital expenditures will be approximately $100 million
* Net debt is expected to be $7,600-$7,800 million at end of 2017
* Q4 revenue fell 3 percent to $1.321 billion
* International game technology - italy lotto renewal will require outlay of approximately $320 million ($195 million net, after minority partner contribution)
* Q4 revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.