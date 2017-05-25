May 25 International Game Technology Plc :

* International Game Technology Plc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 same store sales fell 11 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International Game Technology Plc Q1 revenue $ 1.153 billion versus $ 1.28 billion

* International Game Technology Plc says currently expects full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $1,600-$1,680 million,

* Net debt is now expected to be $6,950-$7,150 million at end of 2017,

* Q1 revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: