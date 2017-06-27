BRIEF-Gentherm president and CEO announces retirement plans
* Gentherm Inc - company's board of directors is presently engaged in a comprehensive search process to select a successor for Coker Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 International Games System Co Ltd :
* Says co and an Australian firm Aristocrat reach agree on cancellation of game platform co-development agreement
* And by the end of July, the games, which were authorized by Aristocrat, will be removed from co's website and platform
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/F6u1hy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Gentherm Inc - company's board of directors is presently engaged in a comprehensive search process to select a successor for Coker Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds Breakingviews, Insider links)