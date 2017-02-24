BRIEF-Jinhui Liquor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.240 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 International Housewares Retail Co Ltd :
* Ngai Lai Ha, who is currently Vice-Chairman and Executive Director of company, will be appointed as Chairman of board
* Lau Pak Fai Peter will remain as an Executive Director
* Lau Pak Fai peter will be appointed as honorary Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago