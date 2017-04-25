BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 25 International Paper APPM Ltd
* March quarter net profit 153.2 million rupees versus 203.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 3.49 billion rupees versus 3.17 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2oHbNo1 Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17