BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Feb 22 International Paper APPM Ltd:
* Says rampraveen swaminathan, chairman & managing director has decided to leave the company
* Says rampraveen swaminathan, chairman & managing director has decided to leave the company

* Appoints Donald Paul Devlin as additional director effective February 22, 2017 and as chairman & managing director effective April 28, 2017
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago