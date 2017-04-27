BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 International Paper Co
* International paper reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 sales $5.5 billion versus $5.1 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $5.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* International paper co says non-gaap free cash flow was $259 million for q1 of 2017 and $311 million in q1 of 2016
* International paper co - special items in q1 of 2017 included a pre-tax charge of $14 million
* International paper co says consumer packaging operating profits were $33 million in q1 of 2017 compared with $41 million in q4 of 2016
* International paper co - industrial packaging operating profits in q1 of 2017 were $365 million compared with $372 million in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
