BRIEF-International Paper Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.65

July 27 (Reuters) - International Paper Co
* International paper reports second quarter 2017 earnings
* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.65
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19
* Q2 sales $5.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.7 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* International paper co - industrial packaging operating profits in q2 of 2017 were $50 million
* International paper co - printing papers operating profits were $86 million in q2 of 2017