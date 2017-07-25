FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-International Road Dynamics, Quarterhill Company, awarded $5 million contract
July 25, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-International Road Dynamics, Quarterhill Company, awarded $5 million contract

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Quarterhill Inc

* International road dynamics, a Quarterhill Company, awarded $5.0 million contract

* Under terms of contract, IRD will provide ongoing maintenance and technical support services for a five-year period

* Unit, International Road Dynamics, awarded a new five-year contract with British Columbia Ministry Of Transportation And Infrastructure

* IRD awarded contract for continuation of maintenance and services for weigh2gobc program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

