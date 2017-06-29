BRIEF-International Seaways announces agreement to acquire two 2017-built Suezmax Tankers

1 Min Read
June 29 (Reuters) - International Seaways Inc
* International Seaways announces agreement to acquire two 2017-built Suezmax Tankers
* International Seaways Inc- International Seaways intends to fund vessel acquisitions from available liquidity
* International Seaways Inc - following delivery of two vessels, International Seaways will have a total fleet of 57 vessels
* International Seaways Inc- Vessels are expected to deliver to company by end of July 2017