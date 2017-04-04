April 4 International Speedway Corp:

* International Speedway Corporation reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 revenue $148 million versus $142.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International Speedway Corp - for 2017 through 2021 expect return of capital program to be approximately $280.0 million

* International Speedway Corp - for fiscal 2017, expect capital expenditures related to redevelopment of phoenix to total about $75.0 million to $80.0 million

* International Speedway Corp sees 2017 revenue $660.0 million to $670.0 million

* International Speedway Corp sees 2017 EBITDA margin of 31.5% to 32.5%

* International Speedway Corp sees 2017 diluted earnings per share of $1.50 to $1.65

* International Speedway Corp sees company's guidance for ebitda is to range between $208.0 million to $218.0 million for 2017

* International Speedway Corp - total capital expenditures for 2017 are estimated between approximately $150.0 million to $175.0 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: