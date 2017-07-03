FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-International Speedway Q2 earnings per share $0.29
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 3, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-International Speedway Q2 earnings per share $0.29

2 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - International Speedway Corp:

* International Speedway Corporation reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 revenue $165.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $166.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30 excluding items

* International Speedway Corp - capital expenditures for existing facilities up to $500.0 million from fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2021

* International Speedway Corp says expect dividends to increase in 2018 and beyond, by approximately four to five percent annually

* International Speedway Corp - for FY 2017, expect capital expenditures related to redevelopment of phoenix to total approximately $75.0 million to $80.0 million

* International Speedway Corp sees FY 2017 revenue $660.0 million to $670.0 million

* International Speedway Corp sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.65

* International Speedway Corp sees fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.65

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $669.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International Speedway Corp sees fiscal 2017 operating margin 15.5% to 17.0%

* International Speedway Corp - ISC is reiterating its 2017 full year non-GAAP guidance

* International Speedway Corp - total capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 estimated between approximately $150.0 million to $175.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.