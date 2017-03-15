UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 15 Internet Of Things Inc:
* Internet of Things Inc. signs LOI to enter into a JV with chinese global conglomerate New Hope Group
* Internet of Things Inc-new hope will hold 49 pct interest in new JV, to invest initially $2 million as capital loan while iot inc. Will hold a 51 pct interest
* Revenues over three-year term are expected to be in $20 to $30 million range from JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.