- U.S. home prices for April rise slower than expected
NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. single-family home prices accelerated at a slower pace than expected in April, a survey showed on Tuesday.
June 26 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc
* Interpace Diagnostics Group - Premera Blue cross agreed to cover co's Thyramir test for members located primarily in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - Derivatives users have eliminated more than US$1 quadrillion of notional outstanding in over-the-counter swaps through NEX Optimisation’s triReduce multilateral compression service since its 2003 launch by TriOptima.