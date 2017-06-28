UPDATE 2-Conagra profit jumps, but shares fall as margins disappoint
June 29 Chef Boyardee pasta maker Conagra Brands Inc reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut back on promotions and jettisoned low-margin products.
June 28 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc
* Interpace Diagnostics announces national contract with Aetna
* Interpace Diagnostics Group -Signed new national contract with Aetna for its THYGENX and Thyramir molecular tests for indeterminate thyroid nodules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGN Entertainment and Twitter partner on global live stream at san diego comic-con 2017