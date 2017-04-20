April 20 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Interpace Diagnostics eliminates long term secured debt

* Interpace Diagnostics - on April 18, 2017 a institutional investor exchanged $3.5 million secured note for a $3.5 million secured convertible note issued by co

* Interpace Diagnostics- converted all of co's remaining long-term secured outstanding debt into common stock, no longer has any secured debt outstanding