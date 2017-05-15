BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
* Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc
* Interpace diagnostics group reports first quarter 2017 financial results, business progress and recent accomplishments
* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $3.5 million
* Interpace diagnostics group inc qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company