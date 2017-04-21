April 21 Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc

* Interpublic announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $1.75 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.76 billion

* Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc - management confirms that company remains well-positioned to achieve 2017 financial targets

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.47, revenue view $8.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc - qtrly organic revenue increase of 2.7% compared to prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: