March 29 IXONOS OYJ:

* INTERQUEST OY BECOMES PART OF THE IXONOS GROUP – IXONOS TAKES CUSTOMER CENTRIC SER-VICE DESIGN TO A NEW LEVEL

* HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT BY WHICH FINNISH COMPANY INTERQUEST OY ("INTERQUEST") BECOMES PART OF IXONOS GROUP

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES IN SHARE ISSUE IS EUR 0,115 PER CONSIDERATION SHARE

* CONSIDERATION SHARES WILL REPRESENT 3.3 PER CENT OF IXONOS SHARES AND VOTES AFTER SHARE ISSUE

* AS CONSIDERATION, IXONOS WILL ISSUE A TOTAL OF 12 012 990 NEW IXONOS SHARES IN A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUETO BE SUBSCRIBED FOR BY CURRENT OWNERS OF INTERQUEST