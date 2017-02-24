BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust
* INTERRENT ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EQUITY OFFERING TO $75 MILLION
* INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT - REIT INCREASED SIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING TO 9.77 MILLION TRUST UNITS AT PRICE OF $7.68/TRUST UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
