Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Intersect Ent Inc
* Intersect Ent reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $20.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.4 million
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $22.5 million to $22.7 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $89 million to $91 million
* Qtrly net loss per share, basic and diluted $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $19.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $21.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $88.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.