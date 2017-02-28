WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 1 Intersect Ent Inc
* Intersect ENT reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.17
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 revenue $19 million to $19.5 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $87 million to $89 million
* Q4 revenue $24.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $23.5 million
* Intersect ent inc says expects full year 2017 gross margin of approximately 83%-84% and operating expenses of approximately $96-$98 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.69, revenue view $87.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.