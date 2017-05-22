BRIEF-Shanghai Electric says Co did not sign any JV agreement with Tesla
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla
May 22 Intersect Ent Inc
* Intersect ENT Inc says U.S. FDA has accepted new drug application for company's investigational Sinuva™ steroid releasing sinus implant
* Intersect ENT Inc says U.S. FDA set a PDUFA target action date of January 7, 2018
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.