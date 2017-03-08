March 8 Intersect ENT Inc

* Intersect ENT submits new drug application to FDA for office-based resolve steroid releasing implant for recurrent chronic sinus disease

* Intersect ENT - Trial met both co-primary efficacy endpoints, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in nasal congestion and polyp burden

* Intersect ENT Inc - Submission supported by four clinical studies evaluating safety and effectiveness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: