May 11 Intersections Inc:

* INTERSECTIONS INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q1 REVENUE $40.4 MILLION VERSUS $45.6 MILLION

INTERSECTIONS INC SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 WAS $40.4 MILLION, COMPARED TO $45.6 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2016