May 3 Intershop Communications AG:

* Q1 positive EBIT of 0.2 million euros (previous year: -1.4 million euros)

* Q1 total revenues up 26% to 9.1 million euros (previous year: 7.3 million euros)

* Q1 result for period came in at 0.1 million euros (previous year: -1.5 million euros)

* Confirmed its forecast for full year 2017 and continues to project moderately higher revenues and balanced earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)