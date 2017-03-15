Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
March 15 Intersport Polska SA:
* Its EGM resolves to raise its capital by up to 1.1 million zlotys ($270,629) via an issue of up to 10.5 million series F shares
* The issue price of series F shares is 1.9 zloty per share, shares to be offered via a private subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0646 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.