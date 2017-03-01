March 1 Intertape Polymer Group Inc:
* Intertape Polymer Group issues amended adjusted net
earnings and adjusted eps (non-gaap financial measures) and
confirms 2016 fourth quarter and annual guidance attainment
* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - amendments made as a result
of a clerical error in calculation of income tax effect of
adjustments made
* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - confirming that its Q4 and
annual results are in line with previously stated outlook
* Intertape Polymer-revisions have no impact on audited
consolidated financial statements and unaudited interim
condensed consolidated financial statements
