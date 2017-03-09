March 9 Intertape Polymer Group Inc

* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - Qtrly revenue increased 7.3% to $209.9 million

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc- For 2017, we expect capital expenditures of $75 to $85 million

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc- Expects gross margin for 2017 to be between 23% and 24%

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc- Expects adjusted EBITDA for 2017 is expected to be between $127 and $137 million

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc- Revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA in Q1 of 2017 are expected to be greater than in Q1 of 2016

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc- Revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA in Q1 of 2017 are expected to be greater than in Q1 of 2016

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - Qtrly earnings per share attributable to company shareholders $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: