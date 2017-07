June 30 (Reuters) - INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV :

* REG-COOPERATION INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES, GROUP MACHIELS, MG REAL ESTATE AND DEME, OBTAINS THE DEVELOPMENT OF ZONE B OF THE FORD SITE IN GENK WITH "GENK GREEN LOGISTICS" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)