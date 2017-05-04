UPDATE 2-Indebted Noble confirms bank loan relief, but skips coupon payment
* Says in talks with bankers over credit facility due May 2018
May 4 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV:
* Q1 rental income EUR 10.4 million versus EUR 11.7 million ($12.83 million) year ago
* Q1 operating profit EUR 7.6 million versus loss of EUR 4.1 million year ago
* Q1 net profit EUR 5.9 million versus loss of EUR 7.0 million year ago
* Fair value of investment properties at March 31 EUR 614.2 million versus EUR 611.0 million at Dec 31, 2016
* Occupancy rate entire portfolio at March 31 at 85 percent versus 91 percent at Dec 31, 2016
* Forecasts reduction in EPRA result in 2017
* Goal is to generate growth of real estate portfolio of up to EUR 800 million by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says in talks with bankers over credit facility due May 2018
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors