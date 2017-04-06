April 6 Unilever Plc
* Interview-Unilever cfo says have spoken to top 50
shareholders ahead of our review
* Interview-Unilever cfo says we are looking to produce more
value in the short term
* Interview-Unilever cfo says shareholders do not want our
long term model to change
* Interview-Unilever cfo says shareholders did not want spin
off of food business
* Interview-Unilever cfo says planned step up in margin will
come from the food business
* Interview-Unilever cfo says we get significant synergies
from keeping the food business within the group
* Interview-Unilever cfo says will return excess cash
periodically in order to return to 2x leverage level
* Interview-Unilever cfo says over time we will get to 2x
leverage depending on m&a activity
* Interview-Unilever cfo says expect to see heightened m&a
activity
* Interview-Unilever cfo says no change in our strategy for
very large m&a deals
* Interview-Unilever cfo says starting a process to sell the
spreads business, seeing lots of interest
* Interview-Unilever cfo says brexit will not have an impact
on which listing we choose
