FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Interview-Unilever cfo says more likely that developed market spreads business has more interest from private equity
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Millions heed anti-Maduro shutdown in Venezuela
world
Millions heed anti-Maduro shutdown in Venezuela
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 20, 2017 / 6:27 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Interview-Unilever cfo says more likely that developed market spreads business has more interest from private equity

1 Min Read

Unilever Plc

* Interview-Unilever cfo says margin growth in h2 to be below h1, due to investments in innovation

* Interview-Unilever cfo says on track to give announcement on dual-headed structure by year-end

* Interview-Unilever cfo says expects to see sales volumes start to pick up in the second half

* Interview-Unilever cfo says expects to get information memorandum on spreads business out by end of autumn

* Interview-Unilever cfo says will only sell spreads business in one block if it's a superior value solution than selling pieces separately

* Interview-Unilever cfo says more likely that developed market spreads business has more interest from private equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.