Feb 27 Interxion Holding Nv

* Interxion acquires data centre business from Vancis

* Interxion Holding NV - Vancis C&MS BV will continue to own and operate its existing cloud and managed services business

* Says Interxion has identified options to expand capacity at current science park facilities

* Interxion Holding Nv - Vancis C&MS BV has entered into a strategic partnership with Interxion to continue servicing its customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: