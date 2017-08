July 31 (Reuters) - Interxion Holding Nv

* Interxion holding nv says it will construct new data centres in frankfurt and marseille and further expand in vienna

* Interxion holding nv says capital expenditure associated with data centre in frankfurt is expected to be approximately eur 90 million

* Interxion holding nv says capital expenditure associated with data centre in marseille is expected to be approximately eur 76 million