BRIEF-XL Group announces pricing of EUR subordinated notes
* XL Group Ltd - priced a public offering of eur 500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of fixed to floating rate subordinated notes due 2047
June 6 Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina says:
* the bank is not interested in buying Banca Intermobiliare Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* National Holdings - on June 16, co and williams financial group executed termination letter in accordance with asset purchase agreement entered on march 10