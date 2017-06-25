June 25 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa CEO Carlo
Messina says in a statement:
* Intesa's offer for Veneto banks prevented crisis that
could have had serious impact on Italy's banking sector, wider
economy
* Intesa will contribute 60 million euros to help compensate
Veneto banks' retail junior bondholders
* Lay-offs stemming from integration of banks will only take
place on voluntary basis
* Intesa will grant 5 billion euros of new loans to Veneto
region, starting from H2 2017
* Intesa had been ready to fund part of the 1.2 billion
euros private capital injection demanded to recapitalise the two
lenders but that transaction fell through because it was not
backed by a sufficient number of other Italian lenders
