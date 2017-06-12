BRIEF-Suncity Group says Goal Summit and Suncity International entered into acquisition MoU
* Goal summit limited and suncity international holdings limited entered into acquisition MoU
June 12 Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro says:
* Expects fate of Veneto-based banks to be discussed at Intesa's board meeting on Tuesday
* Decision on bank contributing to Veneto lenders' rescue depends on conditions set by European authorities For further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Acquisition of a 15% and a 5% equity interests and assignments of shareholders' loans in Ideaplan Investments Limited