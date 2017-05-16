Lennar's quarterly revenue rises 18.8 pct on higher home sales
June 20 Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 18.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it sold more homes at higher prices and orders rose 11.8 percent.
May 16 Intest Corp:
* Intest announces death of co-founder and executive chairman, Alyn R. Holt
* Intest corp - board approved appointment of Robert Matthiessen as executive chairman and to become a member of Intest's executive committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 18.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it sold more homes at higher prices and orders rose 11.8 percent.
* In addition, issuance of up to 4.98 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tIHJuo) Further company coverage: