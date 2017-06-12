BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12 Intevac Inc:
* Announced receipt of an order for an additional 200 lean system
* Scheduled to ship in early 2018, the order brings company's 200 lean backlog to six systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.