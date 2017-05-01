BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Intevac Inc:
* Intevac announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenues $ 30.4 million versus $ 13.7 million
* Q1 revenue view $28.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intevac Inc- "improvement from q1 of 2016 was due to higher margins on technology development contracts and lower inventory provisions"
* Intevac Inc- order backlog totaled $73.0 million on April 1, 2017, compared to $68.5 million on December 31, 2016 and $44.7 million on April 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.