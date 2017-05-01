May 1 Intevac Inc:

* Intevac announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenues $ 30.4 million versus $ 13.7 million

* Q1 revenue view $28.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intevac Inc- "improvement from q1 of 2016 was due to higher margins on technology development contracts and lower inventory provisions"

* Intevac Inc- order backlog totaled $73.0 million on April 1, 2017, compared to $68.5 million on December 31, 2016 and $44.7 million on April 2, 2016