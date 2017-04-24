New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 Intica Systems Ag:
* Confirms this view and lifted group sales by around 9% year-on-year to EUR 12.3 million ($13.33 million) in Q1 of 2017 (Q1 2016: EUR 11.3 million)
* FY net profit of EUR 0.3 million (2015: EUR 0.1 million)
* EBITDA is expected to be around EUR 1.4 million in Q1 of 2017, while EBIT should be around EUR 0.3 million
* At end of Q1 of 2017, orders on hand were well above prior-year level at EUR 48 million (March 31, 2016: EUR 36.3 million)
* 83% of orders were for automotive technology segment (March 31, 2016: 84%)
* Group sales will rise to around EUR 47 million to EUR 50 million in 2017 and EBIT margin will improve to around 3%
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.