March 23 InTiCa Systems AG:

* Positive outlook for business performance in 2017

* FY group sales increased 5.9% year-on-year to 44.9 million euros (2015: 42.4 million euros)

* FY EBIT margin therefore increased from 1.7% to 2.3%. Group more than doubled its pre-tax profit to 0.6 million euros(2015: 0.3 million euros)

* In view of good order situation, board of directors anticipates a further increase in sales and a sustained improvement in earnings situation in 2017

* FY EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) was 1.0 million euros and thus well above prior-year level (2015: 0.7 million euros)