March 23 InTiCa Systems AG:
* Positive outlook for business performance in 2017
* FY group sales increased 5.9% year-on-year to 44.9 million
euros (2015: 42.4 million euros)
* FY EBIT margin therefore increased from 1.7% to 2.3%.
Group more than doubled its pre-tax profit to 0.6 million
euros(2015: 0.3 million euros)
* In view of good order situation, board of directors
anticipates a further increase in sales and a sustained
improvement in earnings situation in 2017
* FY EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) was 1.0
million euros and thus well above prior-year level (2015: 0.7
million euros)
