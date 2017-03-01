March 1 Intiger Group Ltd

* Memorandum Of Understanding with NAB Financial Planning

* Intiger group enters into a memorandum of understanding (mou) with National Australia Bank Financial Planning.

* Engagement will begin week commencing 6th march 2017 & continue as required where agreed by both parties.

* Intiger asset management assists NAB financial planning to explore commercial, operational & regulatory viability of range of differing paraplanning