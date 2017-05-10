BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 Intl FCStone Inc
* Intl FCStone Inc. reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 18 pct to $195.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58
* Intl FCStone says overall interest income decreased $0.8 million to $17.7 million in Q2
* Intl FCStone says interest expense increased 41 pct to $10.0 million in Q2 compared to $7.1 million in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading performance over Feb 26-June 19 period is "encouraging and is in line with board's expectations"