BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 1 Intra-cellular Therapies Inc:
* Intra-Cellular Therapies provides corporate update on schizophrenia program
* Intra-Cellular Therapies - FDA confirmed results of study iti-007-302 do not preclude co from submitting NDA based on efficacy studies conducted to date
* Intra-Cellular Therapies - FDA requested information to confirm nonclinical findings are not indicative of safety risk related to long term exposure in humans
* FDA has not raised any safety concerns regarding study of lumateperone in short term treatment trials in humans
* Intra-Cellular Therapies - if FDA deems responses for nonclinical findings sufficient, to submit NDA for lumateperone for treating schizophrenia by mid-year 2018
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results