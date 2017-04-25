Joaquin Phoenix bludgeons Cannes with Lynne Ramsay hit man thriller
* "You Were Never Really Here" last film shown in competition
April 25 Intracom Holdings SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 401.6 million euros ($436.94 million) versus 377.1 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 3.9 million euros versus loss of 11.7 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 27.8 million euros versus 23.0 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2oGdJfK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "You Were Never Really Here" last film shown in competition
CAIRO, May 27 Egypt launched a fresh round of air strikes over Libya on Saturday, Egyptian military sources and an eyewitness told Reuters, targeting militant camps it said were responsible for a shooting spree that killed dozens of Egyptian Christians.