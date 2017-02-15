Feb 15 Intracom Holdings SA:

* Signed a 2 million euro ($2.11 million) contract with Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

* Says will supply its WISPR intercommunication systems to equip Krauss-Maffei's Boxer infantry fighting vehicle

* Says WISPR system deliveries are planned to be completed in 24 months

($1 = 0.9476 euros)