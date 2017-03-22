March 22 Intracom Holdings SA:

* Says Intrasoft has seen the first phase of its enterprise resource planning (ERP) project for the Ali Bin Ali (ABA) group

* Says Intrasoft has delivered automation of core human capital management processes launched at all sites for company in Doha, Qatar

* Says next wave will include financials, SCM and manufacturing functions, expected to be launched later in 2017

* Says once completed, Intrasoft will roll out the implemented solution to over 30 other companies of the ABA group

Source text: bit.ly/2nQUSiI

